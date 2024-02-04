B. Riley Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $110.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CCS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities
Century Communities Trading Down 0.1 %
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.
Institutional Trading of Century Communities
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.