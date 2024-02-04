B. Riley Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $110.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $93.15 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

