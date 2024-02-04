B. Riley Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $83.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOOT. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading restated a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

