Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 2,395,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

