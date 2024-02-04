Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
Baidu stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 2,395,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
