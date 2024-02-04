Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.81

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.81 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 127.70 ($1.62). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 718,931 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The company has a market capitalization of £395.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.89.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Sethu Vijayakumar bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,356.47). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.