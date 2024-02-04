Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,368 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

