Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,058 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

