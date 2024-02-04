Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.78 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

