Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 316,600 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 316,600 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

