Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,700 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $934,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 570,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,173,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $323.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

