Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

