Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $225.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.