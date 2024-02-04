Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $225.38.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Featured Stories
