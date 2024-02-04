Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

