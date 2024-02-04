Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.
Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
