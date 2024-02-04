Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

