Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

