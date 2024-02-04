Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.05 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 83,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.94 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

