Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.75 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

SQQQ stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

