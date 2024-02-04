Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,452,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,188,000 after acquiring an additional 235,587 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

