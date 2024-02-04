Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

