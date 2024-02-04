Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 528 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.52. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $246.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

