Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

