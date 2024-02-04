Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,028 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $495.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $501.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

