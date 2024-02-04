Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,567 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

