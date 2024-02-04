Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.15).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 150.72 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.90. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53).

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,608.34). In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,608.34). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($353,419.78). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

