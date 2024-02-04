Barclays Cuts Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,550

Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,730 ($47.42) to GBX 3,550 ($45.13) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,435.71 ($43.68).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,936.50 ($37.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The firm has a market cap of £65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,806.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,038.89. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,848.48%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). Insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $872,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

