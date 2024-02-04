Barclays Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $126.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.06.

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

