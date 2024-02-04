Barclays Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on SYY
Sysco Stock Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.
Insider Transactions at Sysco
In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.