Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. On average, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

