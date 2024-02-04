BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

