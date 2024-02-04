Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,905 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.