bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 2.3%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.91 ($3.16) and last traded at €2.97 ($3.23). 311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.04 ($3.30).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.55.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides sports betting and online gambling services in Europe. The company offers pre-match and live betting; online casinos; poker; and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

