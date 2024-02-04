BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $43,054.58 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $43,054.58 or 0.99957541 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $534.68 million and approximately $581,828.26 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011108 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00171469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,919.31303348 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $584,754.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.