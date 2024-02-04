Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $42,901.67 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $42,901.67 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $841.66 billion and $13.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.93 or 0.00552252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00167598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,618,256 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

