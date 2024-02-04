Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $42,901.67 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $42,901.67 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $841.66 billion and $13.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.93 or 0.00552252 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00167598 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020001 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,618,256 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.