Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.