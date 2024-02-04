BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

THRG opened at GBX 606 ($7.70) on Friday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a one year low of GBX 503 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 670.58 ($8.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £577.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,317.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.03.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.