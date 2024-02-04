BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance
THRG opened at GBX 606 ($7.70) on Friday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a one year low of GBX 503 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 670.58 ($8.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £577.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,317.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.03.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
