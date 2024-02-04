Blur Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Blur has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market cap of $48.39 million and $69.14 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,285,271,878.805175 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.57307773 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $88,985,635.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.