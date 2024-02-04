BMO Capital Markets Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $95.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

