BMO Capital Markets Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $490.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.82. The company has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

