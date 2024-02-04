BNCCORP, Inc. (BNCC) to Issue Dividend of $2.25 on March 25th

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the bank on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $1.75.
BNCCORP Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
