BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
