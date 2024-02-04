BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

