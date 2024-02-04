Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

