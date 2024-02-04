Boston Partners Buys 108,642 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $46,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

