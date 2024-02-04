Boston Partners Grows Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.27% of Ferroglobe worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSM. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

