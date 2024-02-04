Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.35% of OceanFirst Financial worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

