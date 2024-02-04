Boston Partners Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

