Boston Partners Sells 7,165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $35,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 313.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

