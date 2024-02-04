Boston Partners Trims Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.09% of Viper Energy worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

