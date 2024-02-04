Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Down 3.3 %

ProPetro stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PUMP

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.