Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 4.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 375,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. 10,866,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

