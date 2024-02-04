Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,892 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

BSX opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.