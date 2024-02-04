Bowlero (BOWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bowlero Price Performance
BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
