Bowlero (BOWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

About Bowlero

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bowlero by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

